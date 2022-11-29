DC Kathua reviews progress of works under BADP, ABDP

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Nov 29: Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rahul Pandey today reviewed the physical and financial progress of the development works under Border Area Development Programme (BADP), ABDP and Seema Suraksha Yojna (SSY) during a meeting with concerned officers at DC Office complex.

The DDC inquired about the physical status of the ongoing works, number of schemes completed and headways achieved so far in the current fiscal.

The DC asked the stakeholder departments viz Jal Shakti, Irrigation, PWD, Rural Development, Social Welfare and other concerned officers to make all out efforts so that projects taken up under BADP, ABDP and SSY shall be completed within set timelines.

The DC also called upon executing agencies to adhere to the laid down guidelines besides ensuring proper utilization of funds. He also directed the concerned officers to keep a check on the quality of work so as to create productive assets for the benefit of the people.

CPO, XEN Irrigation, XEN Jal Shakti, XEN PWD CEO, CMO, Distinct Youth Services and Sports Officer, BDO Kathua besides BDO Duggan and BDO Duggan virtually attended the meeting.