New Delhi, July 6: JSW Steel on Thursday posted an 11 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated steel production at 6.43 MT during the first quarter of this financial year.
It had produced 5.77 million tonnes (MT) steel during the April-June period of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, JSW Steel said in a statement.
However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, steel production stood at 6.43 MT, 2 per cent down from the 6.58 MT output in the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
The consolidated numbers include production of JSW Steel’s operations in India and JSW USA – Ohio.
The operations in Ohio produced 0.24 MT steel, up from 0.16 MT in April-June FY23.
Part of JSW Group, JSW Steel is among the top three steel producing companies in India. (PTI)
JSW Steel posts 11 pc rise in crude steel production at 6.43 MT in Apr-Jun qtr
