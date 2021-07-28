J&K Govt and JSW Foundation sign MoU for conservation & restoration of Mughal Gardens in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, July 28: The government of Jammu and Kashmir and the JSW Foundation has signed an MoU for conservation, restoration and maintenance of the Mughal Gardens of Kashmir located at Shalimar Bagh and Nishat Bagh.

The Government and the company would jointly undertake an integrated and multidisciplinary approach to restore historic gardens beginning with the Shalimar Bagh site followed by the Nishat Bagh site.

The Government will provide assistance and continue to provide funding for the project through support resources and other infrastructure.

Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of JSW Foundation said it will collaborate with India’s most-respected Heritage and Conservation Architect Abha Narain Lambah for this project.

The six imperial gardens of Kashmir are proposed to be nominated to Unesco as a World Heritage Site. Among them, the gardens of Shalimar Bagh and Nishat Bagh, (1619-1635 CE), built during the reigns of Emperor Jahangir and Shahjahan, epitomise the mastery of Mughal gardeners and engineers.