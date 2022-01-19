JSCL inks pact for Tawi River front development project

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 19: Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) has signed the contract agreement with Shree Balaji Engicons Limited today for the development of right and left banks of River Tawi on the lines of Gujarat’s Sabarmati River Front.

The agreement was signed and exchanged between the Chief Executive officer (CEO), JSCL, Avny Lavasa and Director, Shree Balaji Engicons Limited Vinay Agrawal.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO, JSCL, Avny Lavasa said the project will add aesthetic value to River Tawi by

developing natural purification capability, besides sustainable development of environment and urban infrastructure.

She further asked project executing agency to expedite the work and complete the construction work in stipulated time frame.

Director, Shree Balaji Engicons Limited, Vinay Agrawal said that they will commence work at earliest. He also assured the CEO, JSCL for completion of ambitious project in time frame

Under the project, 3.5 KM (both side) long river front is proposed to be completed in 2 phases. The first phase starts from 4th bridge to Tawi Bridge and phase 2 from Tawi Bridge to Gujjar Nagar Bridge. The pathways would be constructed on both the sides (banks) of the river to provide easy access to the public.

This project also comprises bank protection of River Tawi with broad salient features of construction of diaphragm walls, lower promenade, retaining wall, embankment construction.

It is pertinent to mention here the JSCL has achieved milestone after signing contract for the development of Tawi riverfront, which has been an ambitious project for city of temples. The work on the project will commence soon to enhance its overall look and open up new avenues for tourism and economic development.

Additional CEO, JSCL, Hitesh Gupta; Project Director, Sunil Thusu; Harviender General Manager; Ashish Anand General Manager, Finance and Deepika AGM, Urban.