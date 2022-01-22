Joint care in winters

Dr M K Mam

Joint discomfort, pains, stiffness does increase in cold weather in some people. Again, people with joint pains- arthritis tell us that they experiencer eduction in joint pain and stiffness when they shift from a cold place to a warmer place. A study reported increased stiffness at lower temperatures and decreased stiffness at higher temperatures, and the changes were more pronounced in elderly population with arthritis and advanced disease. The patients who have arthritis and live in colder areas have more pronounced symptoms that those living in warmer areas has also been reported. Over the time, many studies have been done to study effects of cold weather on joints, however the effects of cold on joint pain are not clear. There are studies that report worsening of joint pain and stiffness with cold weather, however there are also studies that do not show any convincing evidence in favour of this association. As such, exact mechanism as to why does pain and stiffness increase in cold weather in some people is not clear, however different theories have been suggested to explain it.

One of the theories is that with drop of temperature there occurs fall in atmospheric pressure that leads to the expansion of the muscles , tendons and other tissues around joints and this results in joint pain especially in the joints already affected by arthritis.

It is also felt that the synovial fluid that lubricates the joints thickens in cold weather, it’s viscosity increases. This affects the lubrication of the joints, increases the friction and stiffness of the joints, makes them hard to move.

As the temperature drops down, most of us become less active. We do not like to go out , just want to stay in our cosy homes. Physical activity somehow reduces a lot and all this is not good for overall health including that of the bones and joints. Physical activity makes the bones, joints and muscles stronger. Physical activity- regular exercise increases the lubrication to the cartilage of the joint and reduces stiffness and pain. Exercise improves range of motion- flexibility and function of the joints. Exercises make muscles strong to provide better movement and stability to the joints, thereby lessen the load on joints and the risk of osteoarthritis. Research has shown that absence of loading results in atrophy- thinning of articular cartilage.

Cold results in narrowing- spasm of blood vessels in general that include that of the muscles, bones and joints also. Less of blood supply means less of nutrition to bones, it again affects the health of bones and joints.

During cold weather sun can hardly be seen and at times it cannot be seen for weeks to months together. This affects natural formation of vitamin D in the skin which is essential for bones and joint health .

Cold weather in general has a negative impact on the mood of the person which affects the tolerance of the person of the pain.

It has in general been seen that many people when staying home often eat more especially unhealthy snacks etc. and added to that when there is less of physical activity, body weight has to increase which again is not good for overall health including that of bones and joints.

What all needs to be done to prevent effects of cold weather on joints:

Keeping yourself warm is essential. We should wear in layers. Wear cap, gloves and muffler when we go out.

Regular exercise-weight bearing exercises make the bones, joints and muscles stronger. Regular exercise increases the lubrication to the cartilage of the joint, reduces stiffness and pain. Again exercises improve the strength of the muscles that is important for the movement and stability of the joints and help reduce the risk of osteoarthritis. Unfortunately most of people are hesitant to do exercises especially in cold weather, so it is our duty to explain and educate them about the importance of doing exercises. Exercises also help in reducing weight. In cold weather one may not be able to go out for walk or gym for exercises, but that does not mean we cannot do it. We can do exercises, walking etc. at home, yes we can do it in the room or in any available area of home.

Yoga has positive effects on physical, mental, social and spiritual health of a person. The slow, controlled physical movements performed in Yoga as an as build bone and muscle strength, increase range of movements- flexibility and improve balance. Good thing is that yoga is feasible, safe and can be done at home.

Balanced diet rich in calcium, vitamin D, C, K, proteins etc. is essential for the growth and development of the bones and joints. Deficiency of calcium not only affects health of bones but also affects the functioning of cartilage cells. It is also associated with regeneration of the cartilage. Vitamin C is good for bone and joint health as it helps in maturation of the protein i.e. collagen in bones and joint cartilage. It is good to consume our traditional spices like turmeric, ginger , black pepper etc.as they are good for joint cartilage- reduce inflammation and pain. We need to be careful about what all we eat, avoid foods rich in fats and carbohydrates.

Maintaining an ideal weight is important for overall wellbeing of a person including the joints. Excess weight means more load and stress not only on the joint cartilage but also on ligaments and muscles, and that is not good for the joints.

Hydration is important for whole body including the joints. Water forms 70-80 % of the joint cartilage and is an important component of synovial fluid. Staying well hydrated by having fluids preferably warm water can help in better lubrication of the joints and better movements of joints.

Staying positive is important for overall mental and physical health of a person, it helps in better coping with pains.

To summarise, joint health in cold weather can be maintained and improved by keeping yourself warm, performing regular exercise, Yoga, having healthy food habits and maintaining an ideal weight .

(The author is former Vice Principal , Prof and Head of Orthopaedics, CMC, Ludhiana, Past President, North Zone Orthopaedic Association)