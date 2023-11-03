Joint Action Employees Forum Suspends Strike Following Assurances From Divisional Commissioner Jammu

JAMMU, Nov 3: In a significant development, the Joint Action Employees Forum has decided to suspend their ongoing strike after a productive meeting with the Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar.

During the meeting, a range of important issues were discussed, and the forum presented their demands.

The Divisional Commissioner Jammu, in response, patiently listened to all the demands and provided assurance to the forum members. He assured them that all their genuine demands including issues related to GP fund cases, Gratuity and SRO 43 cases, would be consideration for resolution.

In light of these assurances, the office bearers of the Joint Action Employees Forum have taken the decision to suspend their strike, marking a potential breakthrough in addressing the issues raised by the forum.

Chairman, Jammu Kashmir Teachers Forum, Ganesh Khajuria, President Medical Employees Federation, Sushil Sudan, President State Forest Employees Union, Suresh Sharma, President Clerical Union, Anish Sharma, President Power Development Employees Union, Gurmeet Singh, Provincial President Employees Union, S Gurmeet Singh and other members were present in the meeting.