CRPF Holds Annual Training Conference In Delhi; Discussion On Integration Of AI, IT In Modules Among Other Issues

New Delhi, Nov 3: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) held an annual training conference on Friday in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Director General Sujoy Lal Thaosen.

The implementation of the training network, the possibility of integration of artificial intelligence and information technology for smart training, and aligning the training curriculum with operational challenges across diverse theatres and dimensions of internal security were some of the aspects discussed in the meeting.

CRPF DG underscored the pivotal role of training in the preparation of an operationally oriented force like the CRPF– about 3.5 lakh personnel force responsible for providing internal security in naxal-affected states and Jammu and Kashmir.

Thaosen, while welcoming the senior officers and heads of training institutions, enjoined upon them to revisit the approach and content of training keeping in mind the generational change, scientific advancements and operational requirements.

He also highlighted the diversity of responsibilities and challenges CRPF faces, making it among the world’s most versatile forces.

On the occasion, CRPF DG unveiled a document on “Training Policy and an updated “Handbook of Ceremonies.”

He stressed the need for continuous updating and the incorporation of contemporary technology to ensure that the training ecosystem caters to the ever-evolving needs and operational requirements of the force.

Thaosen emphasized the importance of a learner-centric inclusive approach to training within the force.

As part of this commitment, the CRPF chief launched the “SAATHI” Android-based app, designed in-house to bring training to CRPF personnel “Anywhere Anytime” with just a simple click.

“This innovative App not only empowers trainees but also reduces training costs and course durations. DG CRPF commended the dedicated team of officers and personnel who contributed to the development of the SAATHI mobile app,” an official statement said.

On this occasion, CRPF chief also released the logo for the CRPF Training sector.

He also stressed the importance of identifying and nurturing talent while developing a pool of recognized master trainers.

Thaosen also reiterated the collective responsibility to ensure that CRPF’s troops receive the best possible instructional infrastructure and training inputs, for maintaining operational preparedness in order to address dynamic internal security challenges.

Underlining the importance of training in operational preparedness, the CRPF conference brought together senior officers of the largest Central armed force and heads of training institutions to deliberate on different aspects of training including the need for calibration of training from an operational perspective, continuous upgradation of training through inputs from the field, sharpening of skills of troops for ensuring their operational capacity and use of cutting-edge technology for effective learning, the statement said. (Agencies)