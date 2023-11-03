LG Manoj Sinha Visits World Skill Centre In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Nov 3: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, Manoj Sinha, who is on a tour to Odisha, visited the World Skill Center on Friday.

He explored various advanced laboratories and interacted with students about the different skill courses offered at this premier skill destination of India, located in Bhubaneswar. He was welcomed with Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the facility.

“There is a requirement for talented youth in the development of the country and the state. I am happy to see the World Skill Center playing a big role in this regard. Here, the youth of Odisha have been given a platform to take their skills to new heights by getting industry ready training” said the Sinha.

Sinha further thanked the Govt of Odisha and ITEES Singapore for such a massive infrastructure. He was all praise for various courses offered under the School of Engineering and School of Services at WSC.

A new course on Vertical Transportation has been introduced under School of Engineering (SoE) from the Academic Year 2023-24 at the World Skill Center. Sinha went to various departments of SoE including Electrical Technology, Mechatronics, Mechanical and Electrical Services along with Vertical Transportation. He was happy to see the various ultramodern equipment provisioned there for the skill development of youth.

To develop the overall skilling ecosystem in the state, trainers from government ITIs and polytechnic colleges in the state undergo training under ‘Training of Trainers’ programs conducted routinely at the World Skill Center. Sinha highly appreciated this initiative.