Job aspirants in F&ES Deptt stage protest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 15: The aspirants of jobs in Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) Department here today staged a protest demonstration demanding making the enquiry report public.

The protesters claimed that in the year 2020 they appeared for the written exams for recruitment in Fire and Emergency Services Department as earlier three such exams were cancelled owing to malpractices involved.

Click here to watch video

“After the result of exams nepotism came to fore in making selections and some of the selected candidates also informed that they purchased the question papers to qualify the exam for getting jobs,” a protester informed.

He also said that they met J&K LG with the issue of nepotism and other wrong doings involved in the exams and the LG constituted an Enquiry Committee to probe the matter.

“The Committee was mandated to give its report within a month but now more than year has gone but the report has not been made public,” he further said demanding making the report public without any more delay.

The protesters raised slogans in favour of their demand of making the report public.