JMV inaugurates new showroom of Mahindra in Poonch

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, June 1: A new showroom of Mahindra was inaugurated by Jammu Motor Vehicles (JMV) here today.

The showroom was inaugurated by Swatantar Aggarwal, Chairman of Aggarwal Group in the presence of Vineet Aggarwal and Nitin Aggarwal.

Speaking on the occasion, Vineet Aggarwal, Managing Partner, Jammu Motor Mahindra said that the Jammu Motor has a wide range of Mahindra vehicles and network across Jammu and having showrooms at BC Road, Kunjwani, Greater Kailash, Digiana and Kishtwar offering a complete range of premium and personal SUVs, small commercial vehicles and last mobile mobility vehicles along with the facility of in-house finance and exchange of used cars to customers.

“Opening of new showroom at Poonch will give access to the people of Poonch and nearby areas like Mendhar and Surankote to have Mahindra vehicles at their doorsteps. In addition to this, soon we are going to start service operations here in Poonch,” he said.

In his address, Neeraj Gupta congratulated the entire Jammu Motor Mahindra team for their hard work and dedication in bringing this vision to life.

Nitin Aggarwal in his speech thanked all distinguished guests for gracing the occasion with their presence and sparing their valuable time.

Among others, who graced the event included, Naresh Aggarwal, Manjeet Nagpal and other Directors of Aggarwal Group.