Dogri Food Festival launched at Radisson Blu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 1: For the food lovers a Dogri Food Festival was launched at Radisson Blu here today.

The Food festival started from 1st June will continue till 9th of June.

In a press statement issued here, General Manager, Radisson Blu, Akesh Bhatnagar said, “This food festival is a delectable opportunity to immerse yourself in the culinary treasures of Dogri cuisine as well as sampling the best of our favourites in Punjabi and other popular cuisine. Our hospitable team looking forward to deliver a satisfying guest experience.”

“The aim behind this festival is to provide local experience to tourist along with it this festival is to revive our own rich culture, which we have forgotten. We just need to revive some of the tradition that we have, so come and get the taste of Dogri foods of J&K,” he said.

“We want to give a message that we’re ready to our guests, who can come and enjoy here,” he added.

During the festival, famous Dogri dishes included, Badami Murgh Shorba, Kasrode Ki Sabzi, Channa Dal, Kaddu Da Ambal, Khatta Meat, Kaladi Kulcha, Kachaloo, Machhi Pakoda, Roasted Champ, Aam ki Chutney and Anardhana ki Chutney accompanied and traditional coolers Thandai, Kala Khatta, Shikanji with sweet delight of Gud Waley Chawal, Patta Kulfi and Chocolate Barfi along with many more exemplifying the unique favours of the Jammu region.