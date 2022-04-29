JMC ranked second in Best Municipal Corporations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 29: Jammu Municipal Corporation won the second prize for ‘Best Municipal Corporation in the Plastic Waste Management category’ at the Plastic Recycling Conference Asia 2.0, which was held in Delhi by APIC.

Jammu Municipal Corporation has been recognised for its pioneering efforts in the field of plastic recycling. Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor, JMC, Hardeep Mankotia chairman SBM Committee, Avny Lavasa, Commissioner JMC, and Atul Kumar, Secretary JMC- Nodal officer SBM, were all presented with the PRCA award.

Jammu Municipal Corporation has taken various commendable initiatives like Plastic Lao- Thaila/Mask Pao, augmentation of collection and transportation infrastructure to make Jammu free from dry and plastic waste. Furthermore, JMC is looking forward for ways to recycle the waste collected for better and healthier environment with the objective of bringing behavioural change needed to responsibly segregate waste at source as a first step for recycling of plastic waste.

In addition, JMC is creating awareness among citizens to bring about effective and scientific management of plastic waste in Jammu city. Sustained campaigns in this context are being undertaken by JMC by ensuring committed engagement of all stakeholders viz., Students, parents, senior citizens, NGOs, Youth clubs, Morning walkers associations, educational institutions, Resident Welfare Associations, Media( both electronic and print) including social media and Convergent departments.