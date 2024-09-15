JMC Launches New Garden Waste Collection System

JAMMU, Sept 15: The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has introduced a new system for the collection, transport, and disposal of garden waste from both households and commercial establishments. This initiative comes in response to growing complaints about non-collection of garden waste in the city.

To streamline the process, JMC has activated an online portal where residents can book garden waste collection services. The waste will be collected every Sunday, with charges applied based on the quantity of waste being disposed of.

Additionally, JMC has implemented fines for those who mix garden waste with solid waste or dispose of it improperly.

See Order Copy Click Here….