JMC launches intensive drive against encroachments

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: JMC has launched an intensive drive from today which will continue for one month to remove the illegal hoardings and banners from various main roads, on the rooftop of various buildings of city and from the pole kiosks across the city. This drive has been launched in association with the district administration Jammu, a handout issued by JMC here, said.

The team was headed by Secretary JMC, Ms. Tinna Mahajan under the overall supervision of Commissioner, JMC, Avny Lavasa, where the team cleared Panjtirthi area from Dohuntly Bazar to Chowk Chabutra, Pacca Danga from Chowk Chabutra to Parade via Moti Bazar, Rani Park from Rani Park to Kachi Chawni via Jain School, Kachi Chawni from CPO Chowk to Kachi Chawni Chowk upto Ranbir Library. All these hoardings were installed without the permission of JMC.

The installation of such illegal hoardings, signboards, posters, banners and bill boards deface the property, buildings and walls of the city and are also constant threat to pedestrians and traffic safety. As per the advertisement, “Whenever any advertisement is displayed in contravention of Section 116 of the J&K Municipal Act 2000, the same is actionable as per provisions of section 119 and 384 of the J&K Municipal Act 2000 with fine which may extent to Rs. 5000 and with a further fine which may extend to Rs. 1000 for every day during which the offence continues.”