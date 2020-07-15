Girl players felicitated under BBBP scheme

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, July 15: Promoting equitable personality development among the girl students, District Development Commissioner Samba, Rohit Khajuria today felicitated national level girl players of different disciplines by presenting sports kits under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme here at DC Office.

During the felicitation ceremony, Chief Planning Officer, Sukhleen Kour; District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Kiran Jyoti; District Information Officer, Ajay Sharma besides officials of DYSSO were also present.

Chairman BBBP scheme felicitated Shefali Atri, Mehak Rajput, Garima Slathia, Sheetal Devi, Kirti Singh, Meera, Laxmi Devi, Sanjana Yadav, Himani Dogra, Ishika Sharma, Kashish Slathia, Suhani Sharma, Priyanka Jamwal, Ankita, Tanvi Kundral, Sunita Devi, Babli Devi, Heena Sharma, Shivini Devi, Neha Devi, Talvinder Kour, Sonia Choudhary, Rajani Devi, Kashish Sharma, Mehak Sharma, Tamana Sharma, Shreya Charak and Rashida Bibi with mementos and sports kits.

The sports material including chest/head/shin/arm guards, Tennis and Cricket bat kit, Volleyball shoes, Knee caps, Track suits, Javelin, Table Tennis bat and In-line skates were distributed among the players.