JMC installs POS to promote digital transaction

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has installed Point of Sale Terminals (POS) in order to promote digital transactions and to give momentum to Digital India initiative of Government of India in presence of Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta and Avny Lavasa, Commissioner, JMC for collection of birth and death certificates fee and other revenue collection.

It has also planned to install 50 more such kind of POS devices to collect revenue digitally. With launch of this initiative, JMC employees will get rid of collecting and depositing cash process resulting into efficient and time effective governance. The revenue collected through POS mode shall be transferred directly into the JMC bank account on real-time basis. Through POS the consumers’ will get the e-receipt on spot and there will be no chance of pilferage in the Government revenue at all.

On the occasion, the Mayor, JMC stated that JMC has also started home delivery of birth & death certificates under “doorstep governance” initiative. The online system is launched to avoid enormous gathering of general public and to promote contactless efficient public service delivery system. This initiative is being taken to promote Digital India and E—Governance initiative of Government of India. Only very few States/UT’s are providing such type of Government services at doorstep. It will provide great relief to the general public and also eliminate the requirement to reach JMC office for such services, he added.

Commissioner, JMC further appealed the general public to take benefit of the digital initiatives launched by the JMC. She also appealed to use online services (www.jmcjammu.org) to avoid approaching JMC for getting their birth/death certificates in view of Covid-19 pandemic. The applicants can receive their certificates by speed post by paying the charges fixed by JMC at their door step.