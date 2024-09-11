JMC Commissioner visits dengue affected hotspot areas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: In order to intensify efforts to control the spread of dengue fever in Jammu, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Dr Devansh Yadav conducted an extensive tour of various wards under the jurisdiction of JMC, here today.

During the tour, the Commissioner visited wards number 63, 64, 65, 66, and 67, where the health and malaria team of JMC is actively engaged in fogging exercises to eradicate mosquito breeding sites.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner urged upon the residents to take proactive measures by disposing of collected water in and around their homes and dwelling units.

“Disposing of collected water in and around their homes would significantly contribute to preventing mosquito breeding,” he said and added that working together, we can successfully mitigate the spread of dengue fever and maintain a healthy environment.

Dr. Yadav directed the fogging team to expedite their operations, ensuring comprehensive coverage of all wards under jurisdiction of JMC as soon as possible, saying that the concerted effort would effectively control the dengue menace and safeguard public health.

Later, the Commissioner also visited Ward No. 52 to get a firsthand appraisal of the grievances and difficulties faced by the locals.

He also issued on-the-spot directions to the concerned officers and instructed them to prioritize addressing the people’s grievances.

Among others who accompanied the Commissioner included Joint Commissioner, works, Firdous Ahmad Qazi, Deputy Commissioner (South) Lal Chand, Health Officer, Dr. Vinod Sharma and other senior officers of JMC.