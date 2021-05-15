JMC Commissioner reviews COVID control measures

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 15: Commissioner of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Avny Lavasa today reviewed the measures taken by the Corporation to contain spread of COVID-19.

While chairing a meeting of officers of JMC comprising Joint Commissioner (A) Pankaj Gupta, Health Officer Dr Sanjogita Soodan, Chief Transport Officer Harvinder Singh, Assistant Executive Engineer (Mech) Talat Mehmood and Informatics Officer Ankush Kapoor, the JMC Commissioner took detailed feed back regarding steps being taken by the Health Department of the Corporation for containing the Coronavirus.

During the meeting, Lavasa was told that JMC is putting its every possible effort, for which special focus on sanitation of the entire city is being given besides spraying also being undertaken to sanitize various areas especially in micro containment zones on war footing basis. Daily sanitization is also conducted in all the residential and commercial areas of Jammu City.

The JMC Commissioner passed direction that the sanitization drive should remain continues and covered every nook and corner of the city. She also directed to sanitize the commercial areas after closing of the markets as a number of customers visit the markets on daily basis for purchasing their daily needs.

She also appealed the general public at large to comply the guidelines/SOPs being issued by the Government with regard to COVID-19 Pandemic in letter and spirit and stay at home and avoid large gatherings in public places and make use of alcohol based hand sanitizers and masks as preventive measure and also to extend their full cooperation to JMC.