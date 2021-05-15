Reasi Police vehicles reincarnated to ‘Vaccination Ambulances’

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, May 15: To assist the civil administration and Health Department of district Reasi in fighting the deadly COVID pandemic, Reasi Police has modified 16 police troops carrier vehicles into ‘Police Vaccination Ambulances’.

In the presence of Mohammad Suleman Choudhary Deputy Inspector General of Police Udhampur-Reasi Range, Charandeep Singh Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Dr Mohammad Yousaf Deputy Chief Medical Officer Reasi and officials of District Police Reasi dedicated the modified ambulances to supplement the Health Department and act as ‘Force-Multiplier’ in vaccination drive in the remote areas of the District.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi Shailender Singh has nominated Additional SP Surjeet Kumar as Nodal Officer and he will be assisted by the SDPOs and SHOs for fight against COVID pandemic.

More than 509 police personnel along with 5774 Villager Defence Committee members are already engaged in awareness drive and ‘Force Multiplier’ in the vaccination campaign throughout the District Reasi for COVID protocol. Police and VDCs are actively mobilizing eligible citizens and moving them to vaccination camps.

131 police personnel are already deployed with district administration for house-to-house mopping of COVID positive cases by the composite teams of Health Department and Civil Administration.

SSP Reasi Shailender conceived the idea of modification of police vehicles into ‘Police Vaccination Ambulances’, which will definitely help to reach every nook and corner of the district to achieve the target of 100 per cent COVID vaccination.

DySP District Armed Reserve Mumtaz Ali Bhatti has been entrusted to coordinate the fleet of ambulances with the officers of Health Department.