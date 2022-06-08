JKTF alleges violations in transfer list of Masters, holds protest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 8: Jammu Kashmir Teachers Forum (JKTF) under the leadership of its chairman Ganesh Khajuria staged a protest demonstration in the premises of Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSE-J) to express the anguish over the gross violations of transfer policy which is quite visible in the recently issued transfer list of Masters under ATD-2022.

Hundreds of Masters and Teachers participated in the protest and strongly criticized the approach adopted by the authorities by transferring the Masters through ‘pick & choose policy’ in order to benefit to the blue-eyed Masters.

While addressing the gathering, Ganesh Khajuria lambasted at the authorities for centralizing all the powers at the secretariat level which is the root cause of all the existing problems. He demanded decentralization of powers to the subordinate officers as per the past practice in order to provide justice to the teaching community and also for the smooth functioning of the Department.

Khajuria said that the transfer list of Masters issued under ATD-2022 has many loopholes as many Masters serving in the Municipal limits and its periphery are again adjusted within the Municipal limits and some adjusted in zero km distance which is gross violation of transfer policy. He said many Masters serving in the City areas have neither displaced nor transferred while many of the influential Masters have managed their adjustment in the same school of the posting and surprisingly some have been adjusted against the posts of Teachers.

The protesting masters appealed Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to personally intervene and look into the matter and take necessary corrective measures to set the things right in order to provide justice to them and avoid further chaos and confusion.