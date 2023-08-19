JKSSB To Conduct Driving Test From 21st August At Jammu, Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Aug 19: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will conduct driving test of candidates who have applied for the posts of Drivers, Driver Grade-II and Tractor Driver from 21st August, 2023.

A notification issued by JKSSB in this regard reads that the driving test of the candidates who have applied for the posts of Drivers, Driver Grade-II and Tractor Driver shall be conducted from 21st August, 2023 in Kashmir and Jammu.

The notification also reads that for Jammu based candidates, the test shall be conducted at State Motor Garages, New Plot, Jammu and for Kashmir based candidates the venue of the test shall be State Motor Garages Bemina, Srinagar.

The reporting time for the Driving Test shall be 09:00 AM in both venues. The candidates are advised to visit Board website www.jkssb.nic.in for further information in this regard.