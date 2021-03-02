JKSSB Class 4 Answer Key 2021 out, here’s how to check

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the answer key of the written exam for the post of Class IV on their official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit www.jkssb.nic.in and check the answer key.

The objection window will open from March 2-5, 2021. Candidates having any objections regarding the answer to the question can submit an objection and upload the same along with documentary evidence.

Click on this link to download the Answer Key of March 1, 2021

Click on this link to download the Answer Key of February 28, 2021

Click on this link to download the Answer Key of February 27, 2021