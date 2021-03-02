HC lawyers asked to test for covid-19 after senior colleague tests positive

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir high court has asked lawyers practicing in its Srinagar wing to test for COVID-19 after a senior advocate tested positive for the virus.

“It has come to the knowledge of the undersigned that one of the senior advocates has tested COVID-19 positive, as such, in order to prevent the spread of the infection and as a safety measure, it is enjoined upon all the advocates practicing in the High Court of J&K Srinagar that they should get COVID viral testing done in the High Court building (Tuesday),” reads an order issued Registrar Judicial Srinagar.