JKSSB Admit Card 2023 For Accounts Assistant Exam Released

JAMMU: JKSSB AA Admit Card: The Jammu & Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the JKSSB Accounts Assistant examination. The exam will be conducted through a Computer Based Written Test (CBT). JKSSB AA recruitment exam is scheduled to be held from March 16, 2023, to April 1, 2023.

Candidates who have applied for the JKSSB Accounts Assistant (Finance) recruitment should visit the official website of the JKSSB -jkssb.nic.in to download their admit card. The admit card will have details about the exam city, venue, date, and time. Candidates can download their admit card online by following the steps given below.

Direct link to download JKSSB AA Admit Card