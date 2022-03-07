JKSSB Accounts Assistant answer key 2022 released

JAMMU, March 7: Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released for Answer Keys for the Accounts Assistant (Finance Department) Written Examination 2022.

The JKSSB FAA 2022 OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination was conducted on March 6, 2022.

Answer Key & seeking of representations (if any) for the OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination for the posts of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department), UT Cadre advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020, Under Item No 106 held on 06th of March 2022-regarding.

Any objection filed by the candidate after the last date of raising the objection against the JKSSSB FAA answer key is over shall not be entertained.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) conducted the OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination for the posts of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department), UT Cadre advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020, Under Item No 106 on 06th of March 2022 (Sunday).

The Answer Keys of the four series of question booklets are hereby displayed/ uploaded for information of all concerned as Annexure “A” of this notice.

The candidates can submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/ reference through the online link available on the website of the Board i.e., www.jkssb.nic.in from 07th of March 2022 to 09th of March 2022. Objections/ representations through any other means and after due date shall not be entertained.

Important Instructions



• Candidates are requested to login with their Roll Number and Date of Birth to view their Answer Key.

• Candidates can Click on ‘SAVE AND CONTINUE’ to submit representation for more than one Question.

• Candidates are requested to click on ‘SUBMIT’ for Final Submission and Logout.