JKSRTC pensioners demand settlement of their issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 21: Erstwhile GTU/JKSRTC Pensioners Association has reiterated the demand of SRTC pensioners specifying that pensioners were suffering since long due to non- settlement of their pending issues.

Talking to media-persons here today, members of the Association demanded early release of residual benefits in favour of retired Govt officers/ employees part of erstwhile Govt Transport Undertaking (GTU), treated as on deputation with J&K SRTC at the time of incorporation after the GTCU was converted into J&K SRTC in the year 1979.

They said that terms and conditions of the adjustment of the GTU staff in J&KSRTC have been prescribed under Govt order No. 25-TR of 1979 dated 27-3-1979 read with Govt order No. 26- TR of 1979 dated 29-3- 1979.

The guidelines have clearly prescribed that the employees on deputation with SRTC and their service conditions shall be regulated accordingly. They had written to the Transport authorities but out of the total, 91 employees have been ignored. There is disparity in the time bound promotions and also pay anomalies created by the Corporation.

They demanded that pay anomalies be removed and there should be no bias attitude in the promotions. The SRTC employees have also been deprived of the benefit of SRO-14 of 1996. They urged upon the Governor to settle their pending issues without any delay.

Prominent among them included- Mohd Saleem Qureshi, Sulkhar Singh, Ishwar Singh, BD Sharma, Dalip Singh, Ajit Parkash and Girdhari Lal.