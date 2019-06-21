J&K gets 85 MBBS seats under EWS quota

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 21: Medical Council of India (MCI) today approved and allotted 30 MBBS seats each to Government Medical Colleges (GMCs), Jammu and Srinagar and 25 seats to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar for the academic session 2019-20 under Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota.

With these additional seats, the total MBBS seats in GMC Jammu, GMC Srinagar has reached to 180 and in SKIMS, this figure has reached to 125. In total, the State has got 85 additional seats under EWS quota. These additional 85 MBBS seats of the State will be filled by students from the economically weaker sections, starting from academic session 2019-20.

Pertinent to mention here that the State Government had applied for enhancement of MBBS seats under 10% EWS quota in 7 Government Medical Colleges of the State including four new medical colleges which were recently granted permission for starting academic session 2019-20 with 100 MBBS seats.

Though GMC Jammu, GMC Srinagar and SKIMS Srinagar has been granted enhanced seats under 10% EWS quota, the four new medical colleges have been dropped.

It is worth mentioning here that State Administrative Council met yesterday under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik approved the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019’ for incorporating provisions for implementation of the 103rd amendment of the Indian Constitution.

The amendment will provide for 10 per cent reservation to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in educational institutions and direct recruitment in civil posts and services not covered under the scheme of the reservation for SCs/STs/OBCs.

However, the Act and the rules has yet to be amended and procedure for issuance of certificates for Economically Weaker Sections has to be notified by the State Government whereas the counseling of NEET qualified MBBS aspirants is underway.