J&K’s Waseem Ahmed, Parsanjeet Kaur Tops UPSC Civil Services with AIR 7 and AIR 11

JAMMU, May 23: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Civil Services 2022 results today and a total of 933 candidates are recommended from various categories. Waseem Ahmad Bhat and Parsanjeet Kour from Jammu and Kashmir have secured 7th and 11th ranks respectively.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Parsanjeet Kour has secured 11th Rank. She is the daughter of Nirmal Singh and Darshan Kour (Medical department) and resides in Radio station Poonch.

Waseem Ahmad Bhat from Anantnag district has secured 7th rank. As per the reports, Waseem also appeared for the UPSC 2021 exam has secured 225th rank.