Gold Down Rs 350 Silver Tumbles Rs 660

New Delhi, May 23: Gold price plunged Rs 350 to Rs 60,170 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid a decline in the precious metal’s prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 60,520 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver also tumbled Rs 660 to Rs 72,880 per kilogram.

“Spot gold in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,170 per 10 gram, down Rs 350 per 10 gram,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold and silver were quoting lower at USD 1,957 per ounce and USD 23.32 per ounce, respectively.

Gold prices were down in Asian trading hours on Tuesday. (AGENCIES)