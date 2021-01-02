J&K’s first Government Unani Medical College

With Government of India issuing Letter of Permission (LoP) in favour of the first Unani Medical College of Jammu and Kashmir, under Ministry of Ayush, the first academic session for the year 2020-21 in Under Graduate (BUMS) course was set to be started functioning very shortly. The College at Shalteng, Srinagar will be having a total 60 seats strength of students. A matter of novel experiment and promotion of Unani treatment in Jammu and Kashmir which we hail. The conditions of the LoP issued to the College by the Central Government being those related to 15 per cent of Under Graduate seats of the permitted intake 60 students to be treated as on All India basis and the counselling for these seats shall be conducted by the concerned Ministry of Government of India and remaining 85 % shall be arranged by the Counselling Authority of Jammu and Kashmir. In other words, major portion of the students shall be drawn from Jammu and Kashmir and if 15 percent of central quota does not get fulfilled in any academic session, the benefits could pass on to the Jammu and Kashmir candidates eligible for the same. Having said that, it is to be ensured that the rolled out qualified Unani Doctors prove equally capable of other branches of the medicine in treating effectively all cases not falling under immediate surgeries otherwise, we are afraid; merely opening of the Medical College and raising all infrastructures would prove of no avail. Let the pressure on Allopath branch of medicine get somewhat lessened, now that Unani Doctors too would be available besides those from ancient Indian Ayurved system. Anyway, it could be seen overall another development in the field of Healthcare facilities in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir