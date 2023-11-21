JKPSC Postpones Several Exams Scheduled In Nov, Dec

JAMMU, Nov 21: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has postponed several exams scheduled in the ongoing month (November) and December.

“In continuation to this office notice dated 9-11-2023 and dated 16-11-2023 this is for the information of all the concerned candidates that the Written Examination(s)/Departmental Examination(s) which were scheduled to be held on 26-11-2023, 04-12-2023, 10-12-2023, 12-12-2023 and 17-12-2023 are hereby postponed till further notice”, reads a notice.

“The candidates in their own interest are also advised to be prepared for the exam which can be scheduled at a short notice on the direction of the Commission”, reads the notice further.

