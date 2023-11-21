Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Jammu’s Gangyal Area

JAMMU, Nov 21: A fire broke out in a factory in the Gangyal area of Jammu on Tuesday.

Fire tenders are engagated in efforts to douse the blaze.

No casualties have been reported in the incident till the filing of this report. As of now, the cause of the fire is unknown.

More details are awaited.

Earlier this week, three tourists were killed and eight others had to be rescued after a fire broke out at a Houseboat on Dal Lake in Srinagar district on November 11.

According to officials, three tourists from Bangladesh who were staying in houseboat Safeena lost their lives in the devastating fire.

As per officials, the flames quickly spread and engulfed five houseboats namely Safeena, Sabreena, Young Gulshan, Lala Rukh, and Khar Palace. Moreover, seven residential huts and neighbouring houses in the vicinity were also gutted in the ensuing blaze. (Agencies)