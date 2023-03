JAMMU, Mar 10: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Examination Paper II. Candidates who will take the examination can download the admit card from the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

Candidates can download the JKPSC PO Paper II admit card using their application number and date of birth.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card