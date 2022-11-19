JKPSC KAS Mains Result 2022 Declared

JAMMU, Nov 19: Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2021-Declaration of result reg. Notification No. PSC/Exam/2022/33 Dated: 19.11.2022 On the basis of the results of the Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2021, held by the J&K Public Service Commission from 08.04.2022 to 18.04.2022.

The candidates who have qualified for Personality Test for selection to the J&K Combined Competitive Services i.e, Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, J&K Police (G) Service and J&K Accounts (G) Service is given below:

Candidature of these candidates is provisional subject to their being eligible in all respects. The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, category and disability, if any, etc. at the time of their Personality Test. They are therefore advised to keep the said documents ready with them.

The Personality Test /viva-voce of these candidates shall be held w.e.f. 05.12.2022 in the office of the J&K Public Service Commission at Resham Ghar Colony, Jammu. The e-Summon Letter for Personality Test of candidates being called for Interview may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.jkpsc.nic.in from 01.12.2022

See result click here….