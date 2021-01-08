JKPSC Announces Recruitment of 257 Vacancies for CCE 2021

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has on Friday announced recruitment for various posts under Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exams for the ongoing year.

Through the recruitment process, the Commission intends to fill-up 257 vacancies for posts including; Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, J&K Police (G) Service and J&K Accounts (G) Service.

For the post of Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service a total of 56 vacancies have been announced which include 28 under OM, 6 under RBA, 5 under SC, 6 under ST, 2 under ALC/IB, 5 under EWS, 2 under PSP, 2 under SLC, while as 141 vacancies for J&K Police (G) Services includes 70 under OM, 14 under RBA, 12 under SC, 14 under ST, 6 under ALC/IB, 14 under EWS, 6 under PSP and 5 under SLC. Similarly, 60 vacancies have been announced for J&K Accounts (G) Service which includes 31 under OM, 6 under RBA, 5 under SC, 6 under ST, 2 under ALC/IB, 6 under EWS, 2 under PSP, 2 under SLC.

The vacancies, as per the notification, will be filled up in accordance with the provisions contained in the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination Rules 2018 (SRO-103).

Notification inviting applications for the Preliminary Examination is likely to be issued in the third week of January while as the examination (preliminary) is likely to be held in the last week of June or first week of July 2021, the notification reads further.