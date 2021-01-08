No new KYC disclosure norm for jewellery purchase; KYC only for high value cash purchases

NEW DELHI: No new KYC disclosures have been mandated for cash purchase of gold, silver or precious gems and stones and only high-value cash transactions continue to require the filing of documents such as income tax PAN or biometric ID Aadhaar, finance ministry sources said Friday.

Clarifying a December 28, 2020 notification, the Department of Revenue in the Ministry said cash purchase of jewellery, bullion and precious gems and stones of value more than Rs 2 lakh is not allowed without KYC in the country for the past few years.

This continues. (AGENCIES)