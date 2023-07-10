JKPCL Appeals Public To Make Judicious Use Of Power

JAMMU, Jul 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Power Corporation Limited (JKPCL) has appealed the people to cooperate with department and use power judiciously in view of low power generation due to incessant rainfall in the region.

“It is for the information of general public of Jammu and Kashmir that due to the incessant rainfall experienced in Northern region over the past few days, the water level in Chenab River has risen above the reservoir level. This has caused heavy silt deposition in Hydro Power Plants both under state and central sectors. These power plants supply electricity to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. To prevent damage to machines, mega hydro projects like BHEP-I & II, Salal & Dulhasti have been forced shutdown. Consequently, the power availability in UT has gone down by about 1,300 MW, which have impacted electricity supply to the general public,” a communiqué’ issued by Chief Engineering (Trading) reads.

“In light of the prevailing circumstances, the general public is appealed to cooperate with the Department and use power judiciously until the situation returns to normal” it stated further.