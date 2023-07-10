American Society Of Civil Engineers Appoints Dr Pratik Kumar As Associate Editor

JAMMU, Jul 10: Dr Pratik Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Jammu (IIT Jammu), has been appointed as an Associate Editor for the prestigious Journal of Hazardous, Toxic, and Radioactive Waste (HTRW). This significant recognition comes from the renowned American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).

This is the second Associate Editor appointment he has received this year, further validating his expertise and recognition in his field.

Earlier this year, Dr Kumar was appointed as an Associate Editor for the Journal of Nanotechnology for Environmental Engineering, published by Springer Publisher. These appointments not only showcase his academic prowess but also highlight his commitment to advancing scientific research in his respective domains.

The Journal of Hazardous, Toxic, and Radioactive Waste publishes peer-reviewed original articles on all aspects of research, planning, development and management of hazardous, toxic, and radioactive waste (HTRW). These include the traditional areas of research, design, control, restoration/remediation, construction, planning, detection/analysis, oversight, operations, regulations and policy.

The published-articles offer both the fundamental research and the practical approaches/solutions to the problems and challenges faced by engineers, scientists, process managers, practicing professionals, researchers, contractors, and government policymakers.

