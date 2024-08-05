JKPCC chief urges workers to gear up for Assembly polls

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani today instructed the party leaders and workers to gear up for the upcoming Assembly elections. He gave them the target to increase the number of seats in Assembly polls, saying they should repeat their performance of recently concluded Lok Sabha elections where Congress secured leads in various Assembly segments.

He was addressing Block meeting organised by Block 1 and 7 presidents Nageshwar Narayan and Chander Shekhar Sharma accompanied by JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla, vice president Yogesh Sawhney, vice president and treasurer JKPCC Rajnish Sharma, Kanta Bhan, Th Manmohan Singh, Narinder Gupta, Uday Bhanu Chib and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Wani upbeat after Congress performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls asked party leaders and workers to step up their efforts to take on the ruling BJP Government in forthcoming Assembly elections. He kicked off Party’s campaign to reach out to people to keep the momentum going in the run-up to the Assembly polls. The party has set the ball rolling by up swinging the tempo of its political activities across J&K.

He stressed State-wide workers conference across all the districts to connect with the people, conveying them about the party’s poll guarantees, besides raking the issues such as unemployment, inflation, corruption and deteriorating law and order against the ruling BJP Government.

Wani said Congress was completely prepared for the Assembly poll battle. “We should not stop, nor bow down, we should just keep moving forward till the goal is achieved,” he said.

Bhalla in his address directed the District presidents to ensure they gear up booth-level agents properly and effectively so that the party could work with full force for the Assembly elections. He lashed the BJP Government on the inflation and unprecedently price rise of essential commodities in the country. The installation of smart electrical meters and property tax and various types of other taxes has added more to the miseries of common masses. He said that the people of Jammu should ask the local leaders of BJP, what they have done for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

JKPCC vice president Yogesh Sawhney said that basic responsibilities of the Administration have become luxuries as the Government remains clueless and utterly insensitive to the hardships being faced by the people. The common man has been cornered in a ruthless and sadistic manner by a Government that remains deaf and blind, he said.

District Jammu president Manmohan Singh and PYC leader Uday Bhanu Chib also spoke on the occasion.