JKP apolitical, professional force: ADGP

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 17: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order, Vijay Kumar, today said that Jammu and Kashmir Police is an apolitical and a professional force.

Responding to a question regarding Director General of Police’s statement allegedly blaming regional political parties in the Kashmir for being responsible for “Pakistan infiltrating Kashmir civil society and cultivating leaders of terror networks to further their electoral prospects”, the ADGP said that Swain’s statement could be in his personal capacity and underlined that the force has always remained “apolitical and professional”.

“Jammu and Kashmir police from the beginning have been an apolitical force. DGP’s statement could be in his personal capacity. Jammu and Kashmir police is an apolitical, a professional and an impartial force,” Kumar told reporters while responding to a question on the sidelines of his visit to downtown Srinagar on Ashoora.

“Like previous years, Jammu and Kashmir police installed a stall which is a good thing, police have a role. Police have provided three-tier security and I appreciate it. Civilians have also made good and adequate arrangements,” Kumar said.