3-day ‘Management Development Program’ for PRI representatives concludes

JAMMU, July 17: The three day ‘Leadership Management Development Program’ for officers of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj and elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) concluded today at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu.

The program, organized by the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) in collaboration with IIM Jammu, was aimed to enhance participants’ management and leadership skills for effective governance and administration.

The event was attended by more than 30 officers from the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj besides elected representatives of District Development Councils (DDCs).

Earlier, Secretary, Rural Development Department (RDD) and Panchayati Raj, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, virtually inaugurated the program.

In his address, the Secretary emphasized the crucial role of data and analytics in policy formulation and decision-making. He stressed the importance of financial and project management in effective governance and commended IIM Jammu’s faculty for their readiness to assist participants in mastering these vital skills.

Dr Shahid also highlighted the critical role of PRIs in grassroots governance and the importance of effective local leadership.

Director Panchayati Raj, Sham Lal underscored the need to tackle field challenges in rural development and Panchayati Raj, calling for unity and diligent work to achieve significant progress in villages.

Dr. Manu Bansal, Program Director at IIM Jammu, provided an overview of the program’s objectives and expected outcomes.

Dr. Ateeque Shaikh, Chairperson of Executive Education and Consultancy at IIM Jammu, explained that their training programs are designed to be uniquely impactful, focusing on essential aspects such as village planning, development, and resource mobilization. He emphasized that the modules provide practical knowledge directly applicable to improving rural communities.

Deputy Secretary, RD&PR, Sheetal Pandita, affirmed the department’s commitment to nurturing leadership and fostering excellence in management education for elected representatives.

The program was also attended by Dr. Vedika Saxena, Program Director at IIM Jammu, Mohammad Riaz, Technical Officer, PMAY-G, and other departmental officials.