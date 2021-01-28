JKGRAS being rolled out for collection of Registration fee

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Jan 28: The Registration Department is fully geared up to roll out the J&K Government Receipt Accounting System (JKGRAS) portal for easy payment of registration fee by the citizens for getting the registration of documents done at the Sub Registrar offices from anywhere without visiting the treasuries or banks.

Dr Pawan Kotwal, Inspector General Registration convened a meeting of all the Registration officers to make them acquainted about the JKGRAS module. The meeting cum training was attended by Additional Inspector General Registration, Jammu, Leena Padha, Tehsildar Hqr Rafiq Ahmad Jaral and all the Registrars, Sub Registrars of J&K through video conferencing.

On this occasion. Technical Director NIC, J&K Rajesh Kumar gave detailed presentation on the GRAS module. To make it convenient, transparent and public friendly, the Government has recently launched the Government Receipt Accounting System (GRAS) portal in the Union Territory of J&K.

Dr Kotwal enquired about the different features of this portal. He asked the developers to incorporate the features as per the requirement of Registration Department and ought to be linked with NGDRS portal, so that the Sub Registrars can lock the e-registration challan smoothly. He also asked the scientists to use all the protection techniques, so that the e-Challan of payment once used, may not be used again by anyone.

While rolling out the GRAS for collection of registration fee, Dr Kotwal directed all the Sub Registrars to adopt the new mode of payment of registration fee mandatorily, as this is safe and transparent. Responding to the queries of registration officers, Dr Kotwal said that the GRAS is at the evolutionary stage and lot of changes will be made as per the requirement of departments and asked the registration officers to provide all the requirements through email at the earliest, so that the necessary customization can be made in the system.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Department of Registration has adopted the online registration system by using the NGDRS system. Further, the department has successfully adopted e-stamping in the whole of the Union Territory of J&K in collaboration with Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL).

Now, with the introduction of e-Registration fee collection, the revenue collected on account of stamp duty and Registration fee would be foolproof, transparent and easily monitorable, besides being citizen friendly reform.