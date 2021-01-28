JCCI takes up issues of traders with Commissioner State Taxes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 28: The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) alongwith its newly elected team of office bearers led by president, Arun Gupta called on Commissioner State Taxes Department, PK Bhat and discussed the issues of the business community, especially with regard to generating e-way bills and slow internet services.

Arun Gupta while raising the issues regarding harassment and penalties being imposed on the traders at various nakas by the State Taxes Department emphasized that the business community of Jammu has already suffered huge losses during the period of continued lockdown due to pandemic COVID-19 and still then the business community is cooperating with the State Taxes Department.

Commissioner while reacting assured that the points raised in today’s meeting shall be addressed on priority and he will personally look into the matter of undue harassment and penalties being imposed at various Nakas. Bhat also assured that he will ensure that no innocent businessman will be harassed by the State Taxes Department.

Bhat informed the Chamber team that the return compliance in UT has shown on increased trend post lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic and is more than the national average as of now. Commissioner hoped that the Chamber and the department will work together supporting healthy business practices and law implementation for overall benefit of the Union Territory

The new office bearers namely, Anil Gupta- senior vice president, Rajeev Gupta – junior vice president, Gaurav Gupta -secretary general, Rajesh Gupta- secretary and Rajesh Gupta- treasurer also accompanied Arun Gupta.