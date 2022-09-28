JKEEGA delegation calls on Principal Secy PDD

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) under the chairmanship of Sachin Tickoo, president JKEEGA, Ashok Kumar Dubey, Rajeshwar Jamwal, (senior vice presidents), Sunil Gupta, Jahangir Ahmed, Gulshan Bhagat, (vice presidents) and others today called on Principal Secretary, Power Development Department H. Rajesh Prasad at Jammu today.

The delegation accorded warm welcome to the Principal Secretary on assuming the charge of Power Development Department at such a crucial juncture. While acknowledging the fact that lot of work has been done by the officers of Administrative department on the burning issues like regularization, promotions and expressed hope that under his overall guidance, all the issues shall be addressed in time bound manner.

During the introductory meeting the delegation apprised him about the JKEEGA organizational structure, recently concluded organizational elections and initiatives taken by the association towards welfare of the members of Graduate Engineering fraternity in particular and PDD employees in general.

The delegation exuded confidence that mutual trust between employees and the management shall be strengthened by regular meetings between the representatives of employees and the management. The members also sought attention of Pr Secy towards the fulfilment of the demands as per the agreement signed between unions and the department in December 2021. This shall pave way for the overall attainment of objective of quality and reliable power supply to the consumers.

Further the proposals of AEs/AEEs/XENs, SEs, CEs/EDs were also sought to be expedited so that those engineers who are eligible and awaiting their promotion opportunity are not deprived from same as they are retiring without due promotions.

Further, the members also highlighted the fact that regularization of Engineers which was promised to be completed within two months vide SAC decision dated 23. 10. 2019, needs to be expedited as it has been three years now waiting for the moment to see the serving engineers gets regularized, though lot of work has been done on this count by the HRM team of the administrative department.

The Principal Secretary, PDD listened to the issues very patiently and assured to take the association on board to redress the burning issues.