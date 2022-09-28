Annual Cultural Festival begins at BGSBU

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 28: To celebrate the creative talent of students of the university, Cultural and Literary Club, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) organised a two-day Annual Cultural Festival- 2022.

Prof Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor BGSBU, inaugurated the two days ACF-2022 and presided over the inaugural session. In his address, Prof Akbar expressed happiness over such cultural events which have the potency to enhance the cultural intervention on the campus for the benefit of all.

Prof Akbar said that “BGSB University promotes a diverse cultural environment and gives each student wings to pursue their interests beyond the academic field. The Annual Cultural Festival will be organised every year to provide students with a platform to showcase their talent”. Prof Akbar lauded the efforts of the University Cultural and Literary Club for organising the event.

More than 100 students will be participating in various categories, including singing, dance, poetry, standup comedy, face painting competitions.

Dr Danish Iqbal Raina, Convener UC& LC, presented the welcome address. Dr Liayaqat Nayyer member, Coordinator Dept of Urdu and member UC& LC conducted proceedings of the inaugural session. Dr Farkanda Ana proposed the vote of thanks.

Those who were present on the occasion included Registrar Mohd Ishaq, Dean SoET Prof Asif Hussain, Joint Registrar Suneet Gupta, Deputy Registrar Shabina Nazir, Heads of Various Departments, Faculty members, officers and officials of the University, students and research scholars of various departments.