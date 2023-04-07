JKDMA Issues Avalanche Warning In Kupwara

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Apr 7: Authorities on Friday issued a “low danger” level avalanche warning in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district during the next 24 hours, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued an avalanche warning with “low danger” level that is likely to occur 3000 metres above sea level over frontier district of Kupwara in next 24 hours.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders, they added.