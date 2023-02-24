JKDMA Issues Avalanche Warning In J&K’s Ganderbal District

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Feb 24: Authorities have issued a low danger avalanche warning in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Friday, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authorities (DMA) have issued a “low danger” level avalanche warning for the people living2700 metres above sea level in Ganderbal district in the next 24 hours.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders, a statement of the JKDMA said.