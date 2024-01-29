JKDMA Issues Avalanche Warning In 2 Districts Of Kashmir In Next 24 Hours

SRINAGAR, Jan 29: Authorities have issued a “low danger” avalanche warning in the higher reaches of two districts of Kashmir valley during the next 24 hours, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Monday said a “low danger” level avalanche is likely to occur at 2600 and 2800 metres above sea level in the higher reaches of Kupwara and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours.

People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.

Upper reaches of Kashmir valley including the Kupwara and Ganderbal districts received light to moderate snowfall on Monday. (Agencies)