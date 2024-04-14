JKDMA Issues Avalanche Warning For 2 Districts Of J&K

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Apr 14: Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Sunday issued an avalanche warning in the higher reaches of two districts of Kashmir valley during the next 24 hours, officials said.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

An avalanche with a “medium danger” level is likely to occur above 2400 metres over the north Kashmir district of Kupwara and central Kashmir’s Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours.

People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas till further orders.

Kashmir valley lashed by widespread rains during the past 24 hours and some upper reaches also received a fresh snowfall prompting authorities to issue a fresh avalanche warning as a precautionary measure for the people.

The authorities have also asked the people living in these districts to dial 112 for help given any emergency.