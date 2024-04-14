1.4 Kgs Heroin Recovered In Jammu And Kashmir’s Rajouri

DE Web Desk

Jammu, Apr 14: Over 1.4 kgs of heroin has been seized in Rajouri district, taking the overall recovery of the narcotic drug to 9.98 kgs from three cross-border smugglers who were arrested near the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday, police said.

Naveen Kumar, Sukhvinder and Davinder alias “Munna” were arrested on April 10 with a bag containing 8.5 kgs of heroin after a Village Defence Guard (VDG) member from Makri village raised an alarm after noticing four persons carrying a bag and moving suspiciously in the forward village.

Their fourth associate, however, managed to escape and efforts are on to nab him, officials said.

The Makri village falls ahead of the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS), referred to as LoC fence, in Nowshera sector of Rajouri.

The fresh recovery of 1.44 kgs heroin was made on Saturday night on disclosure of the arrested narcotic smugglers, who have admitted to their involvement in the crime during sustained questioning, a police spokesman said.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that three vehicles — a dumper, a motorcycle and a load carrier — were used for smuggling of the drugs, he said.

All the vehicles were seized in instant case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The spokesman said further investigation is underway and all forward and backward linkages will be identified and dealt with strictly.

“Drug peddlers should shun the path of spoiling our generation and must return to the mainstream otherwise they will be dealt with iron hand,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Amrit Pal Singh said.